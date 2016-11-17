An individual does not need to be a saint to practice humility. Being humble means accepting your own limitations and making an ongoing effort to make the world a better place without needing all the credit for doing so.

Regardless of age, there are some cognitive techniques (the way you think) that may help an individual be more humble/ practice humility.

Never think that you’re too good for everything. Individuals who always strive for something bigger, better, newer never learn to be happy with what they presently have.

If you want something to be better than work toward it, do not expect it to be handed to you. It is important to be optimistic.

Don’t waste your time complaining about all the bad things that have happened to you, but instead try to always find the silver lining.

Accept that you are not the best at everything. It is impossible to be the best at all things. It is important to be open to the idea that as humans we are constantly evolving, learning, experiencing and others can help you get there.

Learn to accept credit when credit is due. If you spent all weekend on a project, do not minimize that time, recognize it. There is a difference between being modest and humility.

My favorite interview question is “what are your strengths and weaknesses?” It is very important to recognize your flaws, admit to what you can improve on, and be aware of the fact that you are not perfect.

Know that it is OK to talk about accomplishments, but do not brag about them. Individuals who have mastered the art of humility focus more on praising others than praising self.

Learn to be grateful for what you do have, do not take anything in life for granted, even difficult times are learning experiences and help you become the person you presently are.

Some individuals believe that actions speak louder than words. When it comes to behaviors and humility, there is a lot that many people can do differently.

For starters, listen more and talk less. It is important to appreciate others opinions and experiences, if you take the time to listen, others will feel appreciated, respected and cared for.

Learn to not give advice unless it is requested. Very rarely is one person 100 percent responsible for all their success.

With that being said, it is important to give credit to others when credit is due. Giving credit toward others helps practice gratitude versus selfishness.

What I believe to be one of the more important characteristics of humility is admitting when you are wrong. I have worked with many individuals and taught them how to sincerely apologize, take responsibility and say the words that so many struggle with.

If you want to practice humility, you have to accept the idea that you are not perfect and that you will make mistakes. Let others go first. Make a conscious effort to let others go in front of you, hold the door open, recognize that your time is not worth anything more than someone else’s.

Give genuine compliments to others, not because you are expected to but because you want to. A humble individual will have the ability to recognize that others have qualities worth recognizing.

When practicing humility it is important to be positive, kind and humble. Be teachable, ask for and accept help. Above all, remember no one is perfect. Perfection does not exist. We all have faults and we all have room to grow and improve.

Next week I will complete the series with topics of love and respect.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 282 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.