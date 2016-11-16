Green-Churchwell: Thankful for the ladies in FIT Challenge

In analyzing my FIT Challenge experience, I too acknowledge that I have experienced more victories than defeats. .

My win is measured in my submitting an essay to become a part of this challenge. My win is measured in overcoming the obstacle of commitment to transform.

My win is measured in not giving up when giving up seemed easiest to do and others gave up on me. My win is measured in my determination to do every exercise and conquer my goals.

My win is measured in the support I receive from family, friends and strangers. My win is personal as is this quest to be healthier.

This FIT Challenge allowed me to build and realize better dreams for myself for which I am thankful.

As we approach this Thanksgiving holiday, I must acknowledge that I am thankful for this opportunity to make a difference in my life and the lives of others. A special thanks to my FIT Challenge family, Kim, Jessica and Cassie for being open and honest throughout this competition about your struggles and victories.

As we break bread together today, I want you ladies to know that I am thankful for each of you, and that you are in my book of "SHEREOS." God bless