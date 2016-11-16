Give the gift of a 5k

As 2016 is coming to a close so are the options for races, but there are some good ones left on the calendar.

In last month’s blog I told you about the three Thanksgiving-themed races on the horizon. Hopefully you registered for one or three.

December has three local races with a Christmas theme. The annual Santa Hustle at Cedar Point includes options for 3.1 or 13.1 miles, your choice. Participants receive a santa hat, beard and shirt as well as holiday refreshments during and after the race.

The Jingle Bell 5k starts and ends at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont. First 150 registered runners receive a custom made Christmas ornament. A race registration makes a great early Christmas present.

If you have an ugly Christmas sweater the next race is for you. Gibsonburg hosts an annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k at Hilfiker Elementary. There is no race registration, but participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items to participate in the run/walk. Awards are also given for the ugliest sweater.

UPCOMING RACES

Thursday, November 24: Turkey Trot 5k, Perkins High School

Thursday, November 24: Judi Lively Memorial Turkey Dash, Huron

Saturday, November 26: Jessie Schenk Memorial Turkey Chase, Catawba Island

Saturday, December 10: Jingle Bell 5k, Fremont

Sunday, December 11: Santa Hustle Half Marathon/5k, Cedar Point

Saturday, December 17: Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k, Gibsonburg

