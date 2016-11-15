Duncan becomes self-sufficient in gym

It is driving me crazy that I’m not there to coach her, but I did leave her in the hands of two of the best trainers I know and trust, Nicole Shelley and Barb Biltz.

To be successful in this industry, you have to teach your clients, just as much as train them. When someone walks into a fitness facility and they have a clear understanding of what they are going to do for that workout, they will have one of the best workouts possible.

This is my goal not only with Jessica but with all my clients. I need them to become self-sufficient with nutrition and exercise.

Unfortunately, they will no longer need me as a trainer once all of this starts to make sense. They will be able to continue on the correct path with no worries.

With Jessica, I know I have done my job and with me being gone. I know she didn’t slack, she didn’t worry and she trained as hard, if not harder than I would expect.

When I start back again in a week, I have a few new things up my sleeve to throw at her so we can finish this FIT Challenge strong.