A taste of fitness

“I know I talk a lot about food, but I love it so I will keep talking about it,” she said, laughing.

A few weeks ago, she started to feel sad because this was the time of year when she would relish in comfort food.

“I would pile my plate up with everything,” she said. “I like to eat and sleep and eat and sleep because that is what you do in the fall and winter.”

However, Duncan is trying to find ways to make comfort food with less calories and fat.

“I recently made mashed cauliflower and it tasted just like mashed potatoes,” she said. “I cut up a head of cauliflower and I put it in a pot with water. I cooked it until it got soft and then I put it in my mixer and added a little milk, butter and salt and pepper. It was awesome.”

Duncan texted her mom and said, ‘I am bringing this for Thanksgiving because I want to be able to have things that aren’t gong to deter me from the path I am on.’”

Most of her recipes come from Facebook and videos. She and her husband, Jon, a former FIT Challenger, like to experiment.

“I am always looking for new stuff so we haven’t gotten too bored,” she said. “It is very important to have a variety because if you get bored with food, you will be like, ‘Well, I know what does taste good.’”

Duncan’s sister turned her on to PBfit, which is a peanut butter powder that she uses when she makes sugar-free chocolate pudding. It tastes like a Reese’s cup.

As for her workouts, Duncan is working with other NOMS staff as her trainer, Dave Barcus, recovers from surgery.

“I did a circuit with Nicole Shelley, and she completely kicked my butt. She doesn’t like to give breaks.”

Duncan said this is a good time for her to be on her own because Barcus has taught her what she is supposed to be doing.

“The workouts are important,” she said. “I am at the gym about five or six days a week, and NOMS Fitness Center just went 24/7 so I can go after my evening class gets out.”

To prepare for the Santa Hustle on Dec. 11, which all FIT Challengers are participating in, Duncan has been running more. She recently completed a 9-minute mile.

“Now, I have to be able to do that in the cold and outside,” she said. “The cold affects my lungs and it feels like someone is stabbing me with a knife.”

Jessica’s stats

Weight: 185 pounds ( down 38.3)

Hips: 41.5 inches (down 6.5)

Waist: 35 inches (down 7)

Thighs: 23.25 inches (down 4.25)

Arms: 14 inches (down 2)

Chicken Bacon Ranch Medallions

1 pound ground chicken

28 grams shredded cheddar cheese

2 slices of bacon cooked and chopped

1 packet of dry ranch seasoning

1/4 cup of chopped spinach

Directions

Mix ingredients together. Separate into 2-ounce servings, place those servings in a muffin pan and bake at 350 for 20 minutes.