Brunow: Gym time should be fun

I worked out at Slaughterhouse 5 with Trevor Tieche and my T-SAE group.

The workouts were great, no surprise there. My goal for the upcoming week is to just keep moving.

I have my workouts at S5 four days a week, I try to run at least three days, and I also walk with a friend from work twice a week after school.

I also have “homework” to do before I go to work. My “homework” consists of ab workouts, some stretching I do for my old joints and now squats.

My trainer, Trevor Tieche, calls them goblet squats, but I call them gobble squats. If I can’t hear what he calls the exercise, Linda and I make up our name for the exercise and that’s what we call them. He then looks at us like we are crazy but just goes with it.

I like to think at this point, Trevor just knows that I am going to do stupid and funny things and he just laughs at me. It’s good, though, because I laugh at myself all the time.

What is the point in going to the gym if you aren’t going to also have fun?! If you are having fun, you are more likely to stick with it — or so I’ve been told!