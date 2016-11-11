Nemeth avoids pasta binge

My longtime friend, Pam Dymond, was sharing with me how much she enjoys listening to the Primal Potential Pod casts so I downloaded the app and did the same. Elizabeth Benton has a master’s degree in nutrition and has lost 140 pounds herself. She is a great speaker and has a huge variety of topics.

The last one I listened to was about self-control. Self-control isn't just about weight loss. It encompasses all aspects of your life. Self-control builds self-esteem. Keeping your word to yourself is a big deal. It can range from the decision you make to make your bed every day to keeping your commitment with your trainer at the end of the day. Just like with anything, practicing makes it easier. Repeat decisions require less and less energy.

That being said, this past weekend, I was the fearless leader at the spaghetti dinner at First Congregational UCC. We have this fundraiser twice a year. We make the sauce from scratch Thursday evening and it cooks all night. I am at the church all day Friday working. Typically, I start my day with a bowl of sauce and a few pieces of Italian bread ... just to make sure it tastes OK.

Next, I frost the cakes making sure to lick the spoon when finished. In the evening as the dinner comes to an end, I am sitting down with a big plate of pasta, bread and a dessert sampler! Not this year!!! One very small serving of pasta with sauce and salad, not even one piece of bread and no dessert!

"If you conquer yourself you can conquer the spaghetti dinner.” ~Kim Nemeth