Duncan: 'Whatever you do, make it fun'

I am working out every day, eating right and having fun. I think that's what a lifestyle change is all about.

Whether you're starting slow, or jumping right in, you're going to have weeks where the scale isn't moving at all or it's moving at turtle speed. You've got to be able to keep pushing and know that it will catch up to you.

I have been blessed in this competition with a great trainer who can give me an awesome workout and laugh with me all at the same time. I'm also very blessed with a husband who is willing to jam out to all different kinds of music and dance around the kitchen with me on Sundays while we food prep.

Whatever you're doing, make it fun! It's more likely to stick that way. I'm having a great time being reminded that I GOT THIS!!