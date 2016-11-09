Stuffing provides unique flavor

Everybody loves stuffing with their turkey. Try this Caramelized Onion and Apple Stuffing. The onion and apple combination provides a unique flavor that your guests are sure to enjoy.

Caramelized Onion and Apple Stuffing

Yield 12

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

8 cups halved and thinly sliced yellow onions (2-3 large)

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 cup red wine

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Stuffing

8 cups cubed rustic multigrain bread (1/2 inch; about 1 pound)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups diced celery

1 cup diced onion

2 medium red apples, chopped

2 teaspoon dried sage

2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Directions

To prepare onions: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sliced onions, 2 teaspoons thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Add wine and cook, stirring occasionally and reducing heat if necessary, until the onions are deep golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes more. Add vinegar, increase heat to high and cook, scraping up the browned bits, until the vinegar evaporates, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425 °F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Toss bread with oil and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring once, until crispy, about 15 minutes. Add to the bowl with the onions .Reduce oven temperature to 400 °.

Heat butter in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery and diced onion; cook, stirring, until the onion starts to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add apples, sage, thyme and salt. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples start to soften, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the onions and bread. Add broth and gently stir until well combined. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Cover with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until the top is crispy, about 15 minutes more.

Calories: 230

Fat: 11 g

Carbohydrates: 27 g

Cholesterol: 5 mg

Fiber: 5g

Protein: 6 g

Sodium: 286 mg

Potassium: 278 mg

Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.