Churchwell-Green prepares to transition from FIT Challenge

Consequently, the physical part of the FIT challenge will transition into my hands. While I no longer have a personal trainer, I will still need to work out (preferably at a gym).

I must maintain quality eating habits that benefit the overall body in the forms of weight loss, energy and strength. I must remain disciplined to do the right thing for me, not because others in my life (or absolute strangers) give me their unsubstantiated approval to cheat myself.

This weekend I attended my niece’s wedding in Wisconsin. I passed on the pasta, potato salad and bread. I ate the baked chicken with vegetable medley. For dessert, I had two slivers of a chocolate cupcake: such delectables anymore are just too sweet for my pallet. Thereafter, I proceeded to dance the pounds away in full celebration of the nuptials.

This coming week, I am attending an education conference in Columbus. Typically these events dole out lots of bread, pasta and sweets: I'll be ready.

Besides, the Santa run is coming up Dec. 11, and I'm registered to run/walk it. #DisciplineUp