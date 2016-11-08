Green-Churchwell shoots for her goal

Green-Churchwell is the director of student academic enhancement, which includes running the Teaching and Learning Center. Students used to be provided doughnuts, pizza and other junk food.

When Green-Churchwell started the FIT Challenge, she began to incorporate some healthier options.

“We offered a lot of unhealthy snacks — things that were easy to purchase and less expensive,” she said. “I would have an apple fritter and cinnamon roll, one for the morning and one for the afternoon. Now, we have bags of apples and bags of oranges. In addition, our science club grows produce and has been donating it to the learning center. I have been bringing in a slow cooker and making stew with the fresh vegetables.

“To think I wouldn’t have given it a second thought if it wasn’t for the FIT Challenge,” she said. “I have watched some of my student staff transition their eating habits.”

Since starting the FIT Challenge, Green-Churchwell has lost 22 pounds. Her personal trainer, Ken Cutcher, weighed her at 259 pounds in July. She is working out at Bodi N Balance, although she isn’t working out with Cutcher at the time.

“I was a person who never exercised before the FIT Challenge,” she said. “There is something uniquely different with the FIT Challenge being public and it has made me want to change.”

At the start of the challenge on July 1, Green-Churchwell went on vacation. When she returned, she started going to the gym five times per week, but her sister suffered a severe asthma attack and eventually died. Green-Churchwell did not work out much in August and September.

“It is hard to transition back to five days a week,” she said “Even when I don’t physically make it to the gym, I do my 30-minute cardio walk. I also have my sit-and-cycle at work, and a lot of people are utterly impressed that I do that at work.”

Green-Churchwell has started to pay attention to her weight. Initially, she did not want to know how much she weighed — or lost.

“Numbers go up and down, which can be frustrating, so it was easier for me to focus on movement,” she said. “Now, I weigh myself every day.”

Green-Churchwell is doing a low-carb and high-fat diet with intermittent fasting. While she used to say she wasn’t eating enough, she realized she was eating the wrong things, even if she was skipping meals.

“People talk about eating four to six times per day, but I am good if I eat two times,” she said. “I have gone from eating doughnuts to eating Slim Jims, cashews and cheese sticks.”

Her diet helped her during a recent workout with the girls basketball team at Sandusky High School. Green-Churchwell, a school board member, thought it would be fun to work out with high school athletes.

“That workout was amazing,” she said. “I was just thankful that I was still standing. They were doing drills and running and bending down and scooting and sliding.”

The 1982 SHS graduate made the team her freshmen year so it was fun for her to go back to her roots.

“I was encouraging them and they were encouraging me. It was an awesome experience,” she said. “Those young ladies were dynamic. They really put their heart into their practices. I thank them for letting me come out and I hope I didn’t slow them down.”