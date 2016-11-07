Brunow: 'I am not a spring chicken anymore'

I was only able to work out with Trevor Tieche and my T-SAE group at Slaughterhouse twice due to parent teacher conferences.

I was supposed to run the other two days to make up for not being at group; however, my body decided that for some reason, it didn’t like me. My foot was again hurting and I really couldn’t bear a lot of weight on my foot, so I simply took this week off from running.

As I am writing this, it is Sunday morning, and I am thinking I am going to test the waters later today and see how my foot does. I need to get back on track this week and what better day to start than a Sunday?!

You really do not realize how detrimental it can be to your progress until you can’t use your whole body. This time around, though, I didn’t get upset or completely sad about my foot hurting. I think I am finally finding peace within myself and accepting that there are going to be days that I cannot do what I had planned to do.

I am not a spring chicken anymore and I don’t heal or bounce back as quickly as I once did. I’m OK with that. As I said in my last blog, life doesn’t happen without the setbacks, obstacles and the victories. That has become my new life motto! Bring on the week! I am ready for it!