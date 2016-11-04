logo
Nemeth diagnosed with runner's knee

Kim Nemeth • Today at 12:00 AM

“If you run, you are a runner. It doesn't matter how fast or how far. It doesn't matter if today is your first day or if you've been running for twenty years. There is no test to pass, no license to earn, no membership card to get. You just run.” ~ John Bingham

I have been working hard at NexXt Level. I anticipate a certain amount of pain. No pain, no gain right? My knees hurt and my right knee was especially swollen. I did all those things that I advice others to do. Ace wrap, ice, rest, Naproxen. It wasn't working for me.

Next step was investing in really good shoes. I checked that off the to-do list and still no improvement. Eric Jordan was modifying my workout, while maintaining the same intensity.

I finally went to the doctor to get my painful swollen knees checked out. I warned him I was going to be that very vague patient with many different complaints that makes you crazy.

The left one hurts when I do this; the right one hurts when I do that; they feel tight behind the knee if I stand in one place for too long; it is extremely painful to get out of the car if I have been riding for any length of time; they are swollen from the knee to the ankle; they don't hurt when I run but lunges are difficult.

He examined me, and we reviewed the MRI report of my right knee from 2015, before I had arthroscopic surgery on that same knee. We discussed those results at length as well as treatment options.

I was started on oral steroids and instructed to rest them for a few days and then no squats or lunges. The diagnosis: runner's knee? Who knew! It is destiny! I shall lace up the new shoes and take it slow. Time to make those fat cells cry. I guess I am a runner — just call me Forrest!

