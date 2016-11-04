Nemeth diagnosed with runner's knee

I have been working hard at NexXt Level. I anticipate a certain amount of pain. No pain, no gain right? My knees hurt and my right knee was especially swollen. I did all those things that I advice others to do. Ace wrap, ice, rest, Naproxen. It wasn't working for me.

Next step was investing in really good shoes. I checked that off the to-do list and still no improvement. Eric Jordan was modifying my workout, while maintaining the same intensity.

I finally went to the doctor to get my painful swollen knees checked out. I warned him I was going to be that very vague patient with many different complaints that makes you crazy.

The left one hurts when I do this; the right one hurts when I do that; they feel tight behind the knee if I stand in one place for too long; it is extremely painful to get out of the car if I have been riding for any length of time; they are swollen from the knee to the ankle; they don't hurt when I run but lunges are difficult.

He examined me, and we reviewed the MRI report of my right knee from 2015, before I had arthroscopic surgery on that same knee. We discussed those results at length as well as treatment options.

I was started on oral steroids and instructed to rest them for a few days and then no squats or lunges. The diagnosis: runner's knee? Who knew! It is destiny! I shall lace up the new shoes and take it slow. Time to make those fat cells cry. I guess I am a runner — just call me Forrest!