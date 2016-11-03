Children need to learn these 5 values

I get asked a variety of questions; every once in a while a person asks me something that makes me think, motivates me to research and educate not only myself but others with similar interests. Recently, I have noticed a theme, values. Personal values, family values, values to instill in children.

In regards to values, I do not believe that it is a one-size-fits all category. I practice and I believe that we are all individuals. We have different life experiences, expectations, beliefs and thoughts. However, based off my professional experience, I think it would be helpful to focus on what I view as the five most important values to learn at any age, from terrible twos all the way to 102.

These values are honesty, authenticity, humility, respect and love. For a moment, consider what do those words mean? How does it make you feel to read them on this page? Are you excited for an opportunity to learn; are you confident that you have already mastered such values or do you believe that it is a waste of time, impossible to teach an old dog new tricks? I believe anything is possible. Any person can change if the person is motivated to facilitate that change within him or herself.

I cannot possibly emphasize enough the importance of modeling. If you want your child to instill any of the five identified values, I recommend that you first are modeling such behaviors and interactions. In regards to honesty, the most effective method to instill honesty in your children is to be truthful and honest yourself.

As a parent, children learn from you. It is important that you avoid deception, even white lies are still lies. Comments like “Shhhh, don’t tell daddy we ate doughnuts for breakfast,” or “Shhhh, don’t tell mommy I let you watch Power Rangers,” teaches your children that exceptions can be made for dishonesty, and that is not true. It is valuable for children to hear you be honest toward other adults. Do not hide or minimize statements in the presence of your children.

As for adults who are trying to develop personal growth or change, the first step instilling honesty is to be honest with yourself. Through honesty you will identify truth. Truth is more than intellectual understanding, but truth regarding philosophy of life, who you want to be, and what you want to think. If you are unable to be honest with yourself, your own thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, it is unfair to expect anyone else to be honest with you.

Many people avoid being honest with others out of fear they will be rejected. The harsh truth is that if others reject you because you are honest with them, then you never had their love and or acceptance in the first place. All you risk is an illusion of what you thought was truth. There is nothing to lose because nothing was ever there to begin with.

Next week, I would like to dedicate specifically to authenticity and humility. I believe that those two characteristics or values many individuals strive to achieve, but few actually succeed.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 282 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.