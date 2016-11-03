Duncan works out anger

This past Saturday, I was feeling all of these things. For some reason, I just woke up irritated.

My husband, Jon and I got ready and headed to the gym like we do any other given Saturday. We arrived at the gym and I was even giving David Barcus, my trainer, a little attitude.

Now, I don't know if you've ever heard the expression "poking the bear,” but Jon and David are experts at this. They were picking on me for being grumpy, and David was definitely kicking my butt in the workout. It was EXACTLY what I needed.

I realized about halfway through the workout that i was actually feeling better. David told me that working out was always his go-to when he was upset or irritated about something when he was starting out. It is so true! It's like you're just working the anger right out of you.

I know that isn't the only time I'll ever wake up like that, so I plan on the next time remembering how I felt afterwards to keep me motivated and remind me that I GOT THIS!