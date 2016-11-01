Brunow's success attributed to consistency

Cassi Brunow is still moving forward and following our advice at Slaughterhouse 5 Training Compound. For those who follow the FIT Challenge, and have from the start, you have seen many success stories, many failures and many trainers come and go as the challenge progressed.

No matter what the next two months has in store for Cassi, she can been counted as one of the FIT Challenge successes. This woman has been sick or dealing with a broken foot for at least a month of the total time she has been working with Slaughterhouse 5. Cassi does not let these things keep her down. She does not give up so easily. She is one of the toughest challengers I have yet to meet.

Understand that consistency, or lack there of, is the primary reason we fail at not only weight loss, but at other life challenges as well. Cassi is constantly pushing herself in and out of the gym. Not only are her workouts very intense now, but she has adopted a healthy way to eat that she can continue for a lifetime.

When we try to take shortcuts and focus on the scale, we lose track of what is important. The FIT Challenge measures winners and losers by pounds, but its purpose is to provide our challengers, and the public who follows them, with resources to make their bodies healthier.

There are not any 100-pound weight loss contestants this round, and there will not always be, because not every one's body is equipped to lose weight that fast. However, if you find yourself struggling to lose weight, but are moving in the right direction, keep up the work. You will get there, only if you are consistently doing the right things.

If you are not sure about what those things are, just give me a call. My degree may be in complementary and alternative medicine, but I have been guiding people with lifestyle changes now for about 12 years officially.

Many people are not ready to jump right into T-SAE training. Like Cassi, they may have to start one-on-one with a personal trainer to learn how to do primary lifts before transitioning into the team training. Between Bodi N Balance and Slaughterhouse 5 Training Compound, we have plenty of trainers to help.

When choosing a trainer, keep in mind he or she is not there to motivate you, although this is something that happens. Trainers should be educating you like a teacher, and if they are not doing this, then you may want to just call them cheerleaders instead.

Bodi N Balance and S5 trainers are not hired to count for you, mix up a smoothie or watch you do burpees. We are there to teach you, make you function better, get you stronger and meet your goal. Team training creates a social network that helps keep people motivated and accountable.

Cassi's team at S5 has dubbed themselves "Tyrannosaurus Flex.” Most of them have normal length arms so I am not sure where it came from, but that is their team. We do have two positions available on that 7 p.m. team, so if anyone is interested in working out with Cassi and friends, shoot us an email at info@bodinbalance.com. The FIT Challenge is almost over for this season, and I hope to see some hard work from your contestants in the next two months. See you all at the Santa Hustle!

Trevor Tieche is the owner of Slaughterhouse 5 in Sandusky and Bodi N Balance in Port Clinton. He can be reached at 419-732-1000.