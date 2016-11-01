Brunow aims for her goal

“Being a female worked against me this time around,” she said. “I gained in my stomach and waist, but I lost everywhere else.”

Since starting the FIT Challenge on July 1, Brunow has lost 33 pounds. In recent weeks, she has battled a runny nose and cough.

“I am a new teacher, so I don’t haveany of the antibodies built up from the kids being sick,” she said. “It doesn’t help that I have the littler kids, and I have all boys who have their fingers up their noses.”

Being sick has made her tired, but she has continued to go to Slaughterhouse 5 for her group workouts.

“I was like, ‘I have to push through,’” she said. “The workouts aren’t pretty, but I get through them.”

Her recent workout, Rapid Fire, worked out her entire body for more than one hour.

“They weren’t real rifles, but they were anywhere between 5 and 8 pounds, and we had to hold them the whole time. The rule was if you dropped one, you had to do push-ups,” Brunow said. “I was terrified at first, but once we got going, I loved it.”

Brunow hasn’t always liked working out with groups, but she has found a family at Slaughterhouse 5, which is owned by her personal trainer, Trevor Tieche.

“I love group exercise now, but I didn’t like it before because I felt like I was being judged,” she said. “I like this group at Slaughterhouse because I have been with them from the beginning.”

Brunow said Tieche and the group keep her accountable. Unlike fellow FIT Challengers Jessica Duncan and Kim Nemeth, she doesn’t have as large as a public following, she said.

“My accountability is Trevor and my husband, Ben,” Brunow said. “If I don’t go to group, I am letting my group down. I think I am more fortunate because I don’t have people looking at me wondering what I am eating.”

Brunow, a special education teacher for Fremont City Schools, said some of her co-workers are following her progress, but because she works outside of Sandusky, she can go and be herself.

“I love my candy and sweets, but I have been really, really good,” she said. “At work, they know I am not touching the candy, so they don’t offer it to me.”

Her goal weight is 185, but she would like to get under 200 in the next two months.

“I think I can lose it before the end of the FIT Challenge,” she said.

Cassi’s stats

Weight: 220.5 pounds (down 33.5)

BMI: 40.3 (down 6.4)

Body Fat: 43.5 percent (down 4.2)

Pounds of fat lost: 23.75

Measurements

Neck: 14.25 inches (down 1.25)

Chest: 44.5 inches (down 1.25)

Biceps: 14.75 inches (down 1.75)

Waist: 41 inches (down 6)

Hips: 51 inches (down 5.5)

Thighs: 27 inches (down 4.25)

Calves: 17.5 inches (down 0.5)

Total inches reduced: 27