Brunow plans to stick with new lifestyle after FIT Challenge

My measurements were kind of disappointing this time around, but it’s OK. Life doesn’t move forward without setbacks, obstacles and the victories. That’s how life works and I’m OK with it.

My numbers weren’t that bad, but I had being a female working against me this time. We are making adjustments and will go forward and keep doing what is necessary.

I was talking with a friend this week and she asked me, “Once this is over, are you going to stick with it?” I didn’t even hesitate, I said, “Hell, yes, I am going to stick with it!”

I didn’t even need to think or second guess myself. I have not put in all the hard work, the sweat, the tears and dealing with injuries just to go back to how I was.

For those of you who may doubt that people stick with things, this is my lifestyle now. I want to eat healthy and I want to continue to push myself and my body.

Trevor has taught me that this isn’t a quick fix; what I am doing is necessary for me to be around for a long time and for me to be the healthiest me possible.

I’m in this for the long haul not only for myself but my family! I never in a million years thought I would be saying this, but I am finally starting to love myself and my body.

Thank you, Trevor for helping me to begin to love myself! I couldn’t have done this without you and the whole S5 family! Sorry world, you are stuck with me for awhile!