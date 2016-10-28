Nemeth doesn't see weight loss

The FIT Challenge is entering Month 5.

I'm a little disappointed in myself and I've only lost 23 pounds. I need to keep that in perspective. So I bought a 25-pound bag of dog food to sit in my kitchen and remind me how much weight I've lost.

I am frequently stopped by total strangers who say they saw my picture in the paper and to keep up the good work. They tell me that I look great. Those kind words are so appreciated!

I don't see the change when I look in the mirror. The last time I was successful with weight loss and was down to 183, I could see it in pictures of myself. My clothes were smaller and the numbers on the scale reflected that.

It is hard to explain, but I think it is common with those of us that struggle with our weight! That self-image is hard to shake. It requires a daily pep talk! I'm adding that pep talk to the morning routine! I think I can...I think I can....I think I can!!!!

Go Tribe!