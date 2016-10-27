Green-Churchwell gets honest feedback from daughter

Procrastination, inconsistency, mental psyche outs, time maladministration and indolence are a few of the assassination tools I intrinsically carry.

How have these tools worked against me in this challenge? I’ll illustrate using goal-setting as a topic. This challenge required me to set goals. My acknowledged goals were broad in focus. While nothing appeared to be wrong with the goals I set, there was a problem.

Leave it to your children to highlight the problem and deliver the solution using your teachings. My daughter, Brie, calls weekly inquiring about the FIT Challenge. When she asked me how much weight I wanted to lose, I said that was not important. It was more important that I be physically active and improve my quality of life.

Brie said I remember you teaching me that when you set a goal that it ought to be very specific, measurable, logical and achievable. “Didn’t you say you were in it to win it?” she asked. You used to tell me you have to plan your work and work your plan even if you have to make adjustments along the way; and, determination is within you and your outcome should reflect your invested level of determination. My daughter provided honest feedback on my goal-setting.

Specifically, my goal was to weigh less than 200 pounds at the end of this challenge. The outcome of this competition will reveal the level of determination I invested in this quest. While I may have outward assassins hindering me, my bigger assassins are within me. However, these assassins will no longer be prosperous because I am powerful beyond measure.