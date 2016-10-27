logo
Duncan adjusts to taking a group class

Jessica Duncan • Today at 3:24 PM

So, this past week was a little different from other weeks. I put on my sweats, lounged on my couch, ate all the junk food I wanted and I feel great! Wouldn't it be cool if that was actually a way to lose weight. However, I am totally kidding. That used to be a comfort zone for me. I've realized in these last few months that you've got to be willing to get out of your comfort zones to get results.

Last week, my trainer, David Barcus, had me perform a "dead lift" for the first time ever!

To be honest, I was a bit nervous, but I did it! I've also been taking his Monday night class for a couple weeks now, which is totally out of my comfort zone. I'm more of a one-on-one type person, but this entire experience is about getting fit.

If that means being in a group setting once a week to have an extra day with my trainer than I'll deal with my nerves for that day. It's getting a little easier to deal with the group setting, though.

I think at first I was nervous because I thought I wouldn't be able to keep up, or that people would be judging me. Turns out, everyone in that class is there for the same reason and it's not to watch me. It's little steps like this that keep me motivated and remind me that I GOT THIS!!

