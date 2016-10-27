Duncan adjusts to taking a group class

Last week, my trainer, David Barcus, had me perform a "dead lift" for the first time ever!

To be honest, I was a bit nervous, but I did it! I've also been taking his Monday night class for a couple weeks now, which is totally out of my comfort zone. I'm more of a one-on-one type person, but this entire experience is about getting fit.

If that means being in a group setting once a week to have an extra day with my trainer than I'll deal with my nerves for that day. It's getting a little easier to deal with the group setting, though.

I think at first I was nervous because I thought I wouldn't be able to keep up, or that people would be judging me. Turns out, everyone in that class is there for the same reason and it's not to watch me. It's little steps like this that keep me motivated and remind me that I GOT THIS!!