FIT Challenger pushes herself more in workouts with group, trainer

She has lost 23 pounds since starting the challenge on July 1, but she knows could have done more.

“My work hours are a little ridiculous,” Nemeth said. “I go the gym, but I don’t push myself as hard if I am not with my personal trainer. You stay more focused when someone is watching you and making you work harder.”

Nemeth is working out with Eric Jordan at NexXt Level FiT Academy, but it is hard to find time to get together when she works 70 hours a week.

“Most of the time when I work out with Eric, I am in a group environment,” the registered nurse said. “You are running sprints and you have to keep up with it because people are behind you.”

Sometimes she goes to Planet Fitness to sneak in a workout or she uses the equipment at her office.

“It is not the same, though,” she said. “I am not going to work up to where I am sweaty and my heart rate is up to 120.”

Recently, she went to NeXt Level and ran through a workout that Eric had set up for her.

“Overbooking myself is part of my decision-making process, which I need to improve,” Nemeth said. “I really need to think long and hard about everything.”

Nemeth has always worked a lot. If she had a more set schedule, it might be easier to go to the gym at a certain time and then go to work and then go home.

“I am down two pants sizes, though,” she said. “I am weighing in on the scale at Live Aloha Nutrition, and the owner, Megan Clere, says I have to drink more water.”

Starting in November, Nemeth is participating in both the FIT Challenge and a contest at Live Aloha Nutrition.

“I need to step up my game,” she said. “Everyone says don’t pay attention to the scale, but this is a competition, and the scale is the judge.”

Her goal is to get into “one-der-land” for her birthday, which is Nov. 29. The soon-to-be 57-year-old said she needs to take it one decision at a time.

“My friends in the FIT Challenge are doing awesome so I need to step up my game.”

Weight: 221 pounds (down 23.2)

Body fat: 47 (down .5)

Waist: 40 inches (down 5)

Chest: 45 inches (down 9)

Biceps: 15 inches (down .5)