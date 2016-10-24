Brunow fights being sick

Wow, this really fit this past week. I was drained by about Wednesday; however, I knew I had to push through.

This time of year always stinks for me because it seems to be when all the kids are fighting colds and the flu, which in turn means that most of us “new” teachers are fighting it, too.

I can’t blame it all on the kids, though; I have always struggled with this time of year. I will fight being sick from now until spring.

With the complaining out of the way, let me just say that my workouts with Trevor Tieche and the T-SAE group at Slaughterhouse 5 are going great.

They are getting harder and more intense, which means I am working harder and more intense. I don’t know if I have said this or not, but we have a new member of our group and it is none other than former FIT Challenger, Trina Crosland.

I have enjoyed really getting to know her and talking about her journey and sharing about mine. I cannot stress this enough, I love this group!

We all push each other, support each other and enjoy being around each other. It makes working out much more fun than if I was by myself. If you want that much fun when you work out, call Trevor or Slaughterhouse 5!!