Nemeth: Every decision matters

I love “The Biggest Loser” show and now I feel like I am living it ... Erie County style! I heard Bob tell this to the contestants one week and it just stuck with me. It is sooooo true.

I find myself overthinking everything. What should eat? When can I get to the gym? Yes, I should take the stairs! Can I work those four hours or should I keep it open to get more gym time? Walk the dogs or try to run? Can I make myself work out after work or bite the bullet and get up at 5:30?

I'm not gonna lie. I went to Halloweekends last Friday and enjoyed every sip of that ice cold Oktoberfest! I am hoping walking 5 miles at the zoo on Sunday made up for it! Life goes on and I am going to life it to the fullest, having fun and making memories!

I don't always make the perfect decision, but I'm making better decisions. Every one matters!