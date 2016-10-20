Duncan: 'You can't outrun a bad diet'

Jon and I were food prepping on Sunday and I realized how happy I was to get all of our food done for the week. We don't always get to food prep for the entire week at one time because life gets in the way and we get busy. I want to start making that a priority.

Our weeks are a little hectic and that's one less thing that we have worry about and it definitely keeps us more track.

When changing your lifestyle, I think food prep plays a big part. I've always heard the saying, "You can't outrun a bad diet. It's so true! You can work out all you want, but if you're still eating crap food, you'll get nowhere.

I'm so thankful to be learning these skills and applying them to my everyday life. It is getting a little easier everyday and I'm learning more and more that I GOT THIS!!