Green-Churchwell adjusts her sugar intake

I can feel the difference in my health transformation. Cutting out extra sugars is difficult for me, but I'm doing it. This is most difficult in the morning when drinking my coffee. I use to order my medium McDonald's coffee with six creams and six Splendas. Then came the challenge: I then began to order my coffee black; however, I would buy the flavored creamers like French Vanilla or my favorite, Italian Sweet Cream and pour it into my coffee. Surely, you can see that I no longer needed the Splenda because the flavored creamer already provided the sweetness I was seeking.

Psychological warfare: My mind wanted to condone this spirit of weakness, but the more I study healthy living, I had to surrender the sweet creamer. I'm now using whipping cream in my coffee, which gives it a good taste and not all of that extra added sugar. In all of the other areas of my life, I no longer use sugar to sweeten food or beverages. It is a drastic difference going from sweet tea to unsweetened tea, but I have adjusted.

Getting back into the gym felt wonderful. For the first time, in quite sometime, I jogged. When Ken Cutcher at Bodi N Balance took me outside and said jog, I wanted to ask him what is that? Seriously, I was thinking I hope it's like riding a bike because I don't jog. Yet, I was able to overcome my psyche and managed to perform some type of movement that Ken equated to jogging. Mentally, my mind is working all the time, but I still make time for my mobile games, Wordfued and Trivia Crack.

Finally, getting quality rest is an area where I still struggle, especially since I started waking up earlier to do my workouts. Staying up until midnight on a day that started at 4 a.m. is not conducive to this process. Now, I have to manage my time better by getting to bed by 9 p.m. or making the necessary adjustments during my day to ensure that I get good sleep.

This contest has been, and continues to be, an educational experience for me. It definitely bares the correct title - FIT Challenge.