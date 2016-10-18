Raising the bar

“I want to get fit to have children,” the 33-year-old said. “My whole thing is I don’t want to begin a pregnancy weighing 220 pounds, but I am OK ending a pregnancy at 200. I don’t want to be unhealthy to start with. There is diabetes in my family and there is the possibility of gestational diabetes if I am pregnant.”

Duncan is making good on her goal. She has lost nearly 35 pounds since starting the FIT Challenge on July 1. She weighs 188.

“I want to be able to run after children,” she said. “I want to be able to be an awesome mom. I had a great mom and she did stuff with us. Every mom wants to know that she is doing a good job.”

Duncan said a healthy lifestyle is becoming part of her life.

“I work out as much as I can,” she said. “I am at the gym five days per week; three of those days are with my personal trainer Dave Barcus. I go school two nights a week. I am finding my rhythm now.”

Duncan is also finding it easier to say no to temptation.

“I have a lady at work who likes to bring in candy. I refuse to go near it. It isn’t doing anything for me. It isn’t anything I want anymore.”

One of her downfalls before the FIT Challenge was pizza.

“I will always have a special place in my heart for pizza,” she said. “Normally, I would always be like, ‘Pizza sounds good.’”

While pizza will always sound good to Duncan, she is learning to work it into her calories.

“The cool thing about pizza is I have modified it,” she said. “I weigh everything out and make it my own. I found this cool crust at Meijer that is made of sprouted grains.”

Duncan satisfies her sweet tooth with sugar-free pudding and a three-ingredient cookie (peanut butter, Stevia and one egg).

“I grew up with my mom always making desserts,” she said. “I need that sweet every once in awhile. I am keeping it in my diet, but not being as bad.”

Duncan said modification is key when trying to be healthier. She doesn’t want to say, “I am never eating this again.”

“I was always heavy,” she said. “There was never ever a time that I was fit. I used to turn food for everything. I was happy, I turned to food. I was sad, I turned to food.”

When her father died in 2005 from esophageal cancer, people were constantly bringing her family food — and it was getting devoured.

“My whole family is emotional eaters,” she said. “I am definitely an emotional eater. I never thought it was a problem because everyone did it. When you grow up in that environment, you don’t think you are unhealthy.

“You don’t learn a lot of control in that environment,” Duncan said. “You have to teach yourself if you want to be fit.”

Jessica’s stats

Weight 188.8 pounds (down 34.8 down)

Hips: 41.5 inches (down 5.5)

Waist: 37 inches (down 6)

Thighs: 25 inches (down 2)

Arms: 14.5 inches (down 1.5)

Jessica’s three-ingredient cookie recipe

1 cup of peanut butter

1 egg

1/2 cup Stevia

Roll into 1-inch balls, flatten slightly with fork and bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes.