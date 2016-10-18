Duncan demonstrates perfect form

Her drive and desire to be the best version of herself is amazing and also contagious. So much so that I have found myself increasing my workout frequency and cleaning up my own personal nutrition plan.

I have recently noticed several people here at NOMS Fitness pushing themselves harder just because Jessica is here destroying every workout. She has no idea how many people she has inspired and are now trying to follow in her footsteps to change their own lives.

This past week Jessica was introduced to the “dead lift,” possibly the greatest weightlifting exercise ever. She, with no surprise to me, nailed it like I knew she would. She has such perfect form. She is just a natural. I keep pushing her to her limits and without a doubt, it is working.

I am so impressed with her transformation this far. Jessica reminds me of me when I first lost all my weight and was learning about muscles, anatomy and what exercises did what. She doesn’t just hear what I have to say, she listens.

When this FIT Challenge is over, and Jessica decides what steps to take next in her fitness journey, I believe “fitness trainer” should absolutely be one of those choices. She would make an awesome personal trainer.