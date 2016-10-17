Brunow calls off sick

I am not going to lie; I will not miss doing these blogs.

Some weeks it is harder to write about things because there really is nothing happening. It’s just the same ole’ same ole’ going on.

This past week was just another week. I love working out at Slaughterhouse 5 with the T-SAE group and Trevor Tieche.

The only difference this week was I ended up sick Thursday and Friday and made the choice to stay home and rest instead of pushing through a workout.

Do I wish I could have been with the group sweating my butt off and working harder than I have before?

Absolutely, but doing this challenge has also taught me that I need to listen to my body. Did I feel bad about missing two workouts? Hell, yes, but again, obviously my body needed a rest.

That is something else I am learning to handle. Not feeling so guilty when I am sick and I know I couldn’t give even 50 percent of what I typically do. I have to trust that not everyone is judging me.

Trust doesn’t come easy for me and I am always worried that I am being judged. In the words of Elsa, I have to learn to “Let It Go!” With all that being said, I can’t wait for next week to be back to my old self and pushing myself harder!