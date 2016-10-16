Achieve fitness goals one dance at a time

Others take pleasure in mixed martial arts, pilates, yoga, or even basic jogging.

But, for some people, their go-to method for keeping fit is dance.

This was the case for Jessica Bass, who founded “Dance2Fit” in 2014 after one of her online dance-fitness routines went viral. Today her instructional classes are available on dvd, to stream online or live in multiple states through certified instructors.

One such instructor is Darla Kelley, who was one of the first to be certified by Bass. She began teaching Dance2Fit classes in July at Tim Dorsey Fitness in Sandusky.

What is Dance2Fit?

“It’s kind of like Zumba, but it’s not so Latin-styled danced,” Kelley described. “I tell people ‘Don’t judge the class by your first time’ because some of the moves are awkward at first and you’re not used to them.”

Such moves include hip rolling, squats, running in place, jumping and hook like punches. All the moves featured are able to be adjusted in intensity to be inclusive of those of different experience levels.

Kelley’s classes feature a mix of routines to help target arms, legs, glutes, and the mid-section while helping improve overall strength, endurance and rhythm. Kelley teaches a mix of dances choreographed to popular songs by both Bass and herself.

“Jessica [Bass] says it’s 60 percent dance, 40 percent fitness moves,” Kelley described. “I have people from age 14 to 75 taking this class. There’s no judgement, just encouragement.”

Why Dance2Fit?

Along with the physical benefits, Dance2Fit classes can help improve mental health by allowing participants to have fun and feel empowered while working out. The moves increase their overall confidence, a fact to which many of her students can attest.

“The first class, they make you feel real comfortable,” said Fran Bergmoser of Huron, who’s been attending classes twice a week for the past several weeks. “You sweat a lot, but it doesn’t feel like you’re exercising because you’re dancing. It got me back to the gym and I love it.”

Her thoughts were mirrored by Andrea Weis, who participates in Dance2Fit both at home by streaming the classes and at Tim Dorsey Fitness.

“Scheduling can be hard, but I try to get to these classes at least every Saturday because they’re just so fun,” Weis said. “It’s helped me become more comfortable doing them at home too, and when I come to the classes. Darla helps us work harder.”

“It’s definitely boosted my confidence,” added Perkins High School senior Hannah Major. “It helps your thighs and flatten your stomach. It’s hard not to feel great after a class.”

Kelley hosts classes three times a week: A 60 minute session, Tuesday and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. and a 90 minute session Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets are $5 per class. Tim Dorsey Fitness is located at 1140 Cleveland Rd.

Dance Fitness with Jessica

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Briar Middle School will host Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass on her 2016 national Dance2Fit tour.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with a meet and greet opportunity with Bass. Attendees will have the chance to speak with Bass, ask questions and even purchase merchandise such as shirts and instructional dvds.

Following the meet and greet, Bass will host a 90 minute class featuring all new routines.

“To have her come to a small town and teach a class is amazing,” Kelley said. “I hope a lot of people participate because her live classes are amazing and she pushes you. Working out with her is a whole other experience.”

Tickets to Dance Fitness with Jessica are $25 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Dance Fitness with Jessica

WHEN: 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

WHERE: Briar Middle School

TICKETS: $25

INFO: eventbrite.com