Nemeth: 'Every time I step in the gym, I am fighting for my life'

This quote comes from Firelands Regional Medical Center new video promoting their Counseling and Recovery Services. If you haven't seen it, it is a must. It truly touches my heart.

Eric Jordan and NexXt Level FiT Academy play a very important role. I realize the focus of the video is in reference to mental health, alcohol and drug addiction, but I believe it's message is for everyone. We all have our demons. I wouldn't say I'm addicted; most people don't, but I struggle with choices regarding food all the time.

Every time I step into that gym, I am fighting for my life. I am blessed in that I am NOT fighting alone. I am working hard at the gym and it is paying off. My daughter, Kassidy, joined me this past week and it was me encouraging her to finish. I am stronger, my endurance has improved, my confidence is up, my clothes fit better...

We are already past the halfway mark of the FIT Challenge! We are fighting for our lives. That being said, Jessica, Brigitte, Cassi, the miracle of you happens only once and that is a beautiful thing. Your life is a beautiful thing!