Fall into a 5k this autumn

But not because of the current election. The Detroit Free Press Half Marathon has an international option where runners traverse the Ambassador Bridge and then return from Canada through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. This will be the first time I have had to run with my passport.

Fall has some of the best weather for running. The temperatures are mild and the local scenery is changing with the leaves during training runs.

Don’t let the earlier sunsets keep you from registering for local races as there are several Halloween and Thanksgiving-themed races on the horizon.

Preregister for the Spooktacular 5k at St. Peter School by Friday to qualify for a shirt. This is the school’s largest student driven fundraiser of the year. Double up that weekend with the OAC Halloween 5k to benefit Special Olympics.

There are also two annual races on turkey day. The folks organizing the Perkins High School race have bumped up their race to 8 a.m. so if you’re fast and like seconds on Thanksgiving you might be able to make it to the Turkey Dash in Huron at 9 a.m.

UPCOMING RACES

Saturday, October 29: Spooktacular 5k and Kid's Pumpkin Fun Run, Huron

Sunday, October 30: OAC Halloween 5k to benefit Special Olympics, BGSU Firelands

Saturday, November 5: Scarecrow Sprint 5k, Fremont

Sunday, November 6: Kelleys Island Police Chase Half Marathon

Saturday, November 12: Holly Run, Milan

Saturday, November 12: Gil Kromer Memorial 5k, Osborn Park

Thursday, November 24: Turkey Trot 5k, Perkins High School

Thursday, November 24: Judi Lively Memorial Turkey Dash, Huron

Saturday, November 26: Jessie Schenk Memorial Turkey Chase, Catawba Island

Saturday, December 11: Santa Hustle Half Marathon/5k, Cedar Point

