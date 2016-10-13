Duncan: 'This challenge isn't just for six months'

My answers are always good, achy but great and ABSOLUTELY!!! I love the feeling I get after a good workout and I'm loving the way I feel in my clothes.

This challenge isn't just for six months. This challenge is only the beginning. Seeing the progress that I've made in just three months time is pushing me to see how far I can go in the next three months and the more months after that and so on.

There are days where it's tough and I don't feel like I'm doing great and I get down, but I am always reminded in little ways that there is something different about either the way I look or an exercise I couldn't do a few weeks before or even just lifting more.

The good days definitely outweigh the bad in this challenge and I'm reminded everyday that I GOT THIS!!