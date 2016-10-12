Green-Churchwell recommits to FIT Challenge

During this life moment of great pain and hardship, I overextended myself trying to be all things to all people. Now, I realize that wearing myself down is debilitating to my overall health. Resilency becomes more difficult with age.

This bereavement period afforded me opportunities to cheat myself. I'm thankful that my body kicked in with natural hault signs. I attempted to eat a piece of caramel cake and a piece of Mama Jo's pecan cream cheese pie (not simultaneously); the sweetness of each was too unbearable to continue eating them. I gave the caramel cake to my husband; the pecan pie I did eat in small bites over the course of a day. The pecans were healthy.

Today, I resign to my original purpose in joining this FIT Challenge. I received many compliments from family and friends over the course of the past two weeks, so success is being witnessed.

My greatest success this week was walking the full 2.5-plus miles of the Sandusky City Schools/Orlando Pace Homecoming parade.

Two years ago, I attempted to walk in the parade. We started at the boat basin, and I walked as far as Seven-Eleven. Jim Corso helped hoist me into his daughter-in-law's truck (bless that man). It didn't help that three hours earlier I had a Supartz injection in my right knee; realistically, I was not conditionally fit to make the walk.

Thursday, I had not properly prepared to make the walk, but I did it anyway. I trusted my body being in a better physical condition and knew my prayers would not go unanswered. Victory was mine, small in stature, but still one in my win column. Now, ahead to victory in my challenge seeking fitness and a healthy lifestyle. #LifeUp