Green-Churchwell puts new foot forward

Since the beginning of the challenge on July 1, Green-Churchwell has been overwhelmed by tragedy in her family. She hopes the gym can once again become her reprieve.

Her older sister, Cathy Blissit, suffered an asthma attack on July 13 and lost too much oxygen to her brain. On Sept. 27, she died.

“She wasn’t never conscious again,” Green-Churchwell said. “They never declared her brain dead, but her brain functions were so minimal. She would never be who she was. Her personality and characteristics would never return.”

At first, Green-Churchwell thought she would still continue at Bodi N Balance in Port Clinton as she planned her sister’s services.

“I only went to the gym two times in the past two weeks because of everything that needed to be done surrounding her arrangements and getting people organized,” Green-Churchwell said. “I pick up where I see people slack off. I have to make sure that things are done.

“I worked with her three kids because they are still young in heart, mind and spirit,” she said. “They lost their mom. She was my sister, but she was their mom.”

Even though she tries to be strong for other people, Green-Churchwell said Sundays are the hardest without her sister.

“She was my Sunday sister. We would go to church and we would spend the day together. She would cook my favorite fish and grits.”

Green-Churchwell said there were difficult situations throughout the process of planning her sister’s services and it caused her to turn away from the FIT Challenge.

“I was trying to be all things to all people. I was running myself down,” she said. “It is sad to go to work when you need rest.”

However, Green-Churchwel takes comfort in knowing that her sister has died because “she didn’t want to live like that.”

To give herself a little break, Green-Churchwell walked in the Homecoming Orlando Pace Day Parade on Thursday.

“I was able to walk the full parade, even though two years ago I tried to walk the parade and I had to get in the Corso’s truck,” she said. “My fitness condition was not well enough to make that full walk before so it felt good to finish.”

Green-Churchwell hopes to build on that momentum.

“It is almost like starting over. The good thing is throughout this time period, everyone who saw me was saying how great I was looking.”

One of her greatest supporter is still her sister, though.

“My sister joked that she needed to do the FIT Challenge with me, so I plan to forge ahead.”