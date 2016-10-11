Community health worker offers help to set up breast exams, transportation

Whitney Johnson, a community health worker for the Erie County Community Health Center, is working with members of the community who need breast screenings.

Johnson can help get you or a loved one connected to screenings for breast cancer, assist with transportation to the screenings and help navigate care and resources if needed.

Johnson’s services are free to any member of the community. She can work with your physician to connect you to the needed resources.

Don’t have a physician? Not a problem, the Erie County Community Health Center’s family practice physician and women’s health nurse practitioner provide clinical breast exams and have partnered with various local hospitals to provide mammogram screenings.

Regular breast screenings and early interventions reduce a person’s chance of dying from breast cancer. Women and men should be evaluated and screened by their physician yearly.

Breast health screenings can include yearly clinical breast exams and mammograms based on the decision between you and your physician.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Oct. 21 is National Mammography Day.

Contact Johnson at 419-626-5623, ext. 113 or email wjohnson@eriecohealthohio.org. To establish and schedule an appointment with a family practice physician or women’s health nurse practitioner, call 419-626-5623, ext. 174.