Brunow fights to the 'bitter end'

I am beginning to incorporate my running again outside of the gym to prepare for the 5K that I have to do. I find that when I am struggling, there a couple of songs that I choose to listen to repeatedly.

Right now, I am listening to the Veer Union’s “Bitter End.” The lyrics really resonate with me. Here they are:

My mind is clear

I have no fear,

Cause now I know the other side of me

I’m letting go of who I used to be.

Now I’m alive, I'm feeling born again,

And I will fight until the bitter end.

Took a thousand scars to find me,

Every one of them reminds me I won’t ever surrender like that.

I know better, to ever fall back.

The enemy was living in my head,

I ripped it out and left it there for dead.

I found my way through jaded days,

Cause now I know the other side of me,

I’m letting go of who I used to be.

Now I’m alive I’m feeling born again,

And I will fight until the bitter end.

Those who know me know I have been through a lot of in my life. More than what one person should have to go through. With that being said, I hope that I can inspire at least one person to take that small step and begin to make small changes.

To that one person, make the call, ask someone for help in beginning to change your life. It doesn’t matter how old you are or what the issue is. Call Trevor or Slaughterhouse 5; they want to help everyone be the best they can be.