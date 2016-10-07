Nemeth sneaks in exercise at all hours

I love a good night’s sleep. It is essential to good health. Research says that we should each get 8.2 hours a night. We should have a set schedule going to sleep by 10 every night.

We should exercise, but not within four hours of going to bed. We should stop caffeine after 2 p.m. WHAT who does that! The list goes on and on.

I work different shifts all during the week. Yes, I do keep my bedroom cool and dark, but I sleep with two dogs that hog the bed. I drink tons of water and my caffeine intake varies. That being said, yes, I am up every two hours to pee.

Sleep deprivation is something most of us struggle with. I rarely have the mental strength to make the 6:30 a.m. workout when I have gone to bed at midnight the night before. Can I see any of this changing in my near future? Nope!

I work out whenever I can get the time. I'm grateful for the many different class schedules at NexXt Level.

If I can't make one of those, I've been known to go to Planet Fitness at 8 p.m. after working a 12-hour ER shift. This past weekend, I ran downtown while I had casseroles baking at the church.

We are at the halfway mark. Time is of the essence! Scoot over dogs, bring on the coffee, I've got to get to the gym!