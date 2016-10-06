Duncan: 'I never thought that I'd wake up and WANT to lift'

I started school this past week and then my husband, Jon, and I went away for the weekend to watch some kids of our friends. My schedule was mixed up a little bit, but I'm ready to get back at it this week!

I knew starting school was going to throw me off, but I didn't realize how much. I'm determined to find a schedule that works for me and I'm looking forward to sweating and getting my butt kicked by my awesome trainer!

I never thought that I'd wake up and WANT to lift, lol. I'm so thankful that David Barcus has introduced me to that because it makes me feel so strong and I love seeing and feeling the results! I GOT THIS!!!