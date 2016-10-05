Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque warms you up

This Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque recipe is sure to warm you up. It is packed with potassium and the green chiles give it a flavorful kick. If you are also looking for a gluten-free soup, this one is a good recipe to try.

Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

Yield 5

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes (10-12 ounces each)

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 large clove garlic, minced

3 cups reduced-sodium tomato-vegetable juice blend or tomato juice

1 4-ounce can diced green chiles, preferably hot, drained

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 15-ounce can vegetable broth

1/2 cup smooth natural peanut butter

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Directions

Prick sweet potatoes in several places with a fork. Microwave on High until just cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until it just begins to brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Stir in juice, green chiles, ginger and allspice. Adjust the heat so the mixture boils gently; cook for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, peel the sweet potatoes and chop into bite-size pieces. Add half to the pot. Place the other half in a food processor or blender along with broth and peanut butter. Puree until completely smooth. Add the puree to the pot and stir well to combine. Thin the bisque with water, if desired. Season with pepper. Heat until hot. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Nutritional Information (per serving):

Calories: 286

Fat: 16 g

Carbohydrates: 29 g

Sugar: 13g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Protein: 8 g

Fiber: 6 g

Sodium: 314 mg

Potassium: 989 mg

Darrin Torrey is an executive chef in Fisher-Titus Medical Center’s Dietary Services Department. He has been in the culinary arts field since 1995.