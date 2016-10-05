Green-Churchwell plans to make late sister proud

I lost my sister on Sept. 27. I didn't work out on that day or Wednesday. My personal trainer, Ken Cutcher, said take time off, I said no. I need to have consistency in working out.

However, Thursday it was like nothing was going right. Nothing was in its place, workout clothes not where I put them, socks not in shoes where I placed them.

Then, I locked the keys in the car. I showed up a half hour later than when I said I was showing up. I put in a good hour and a half workout, it felt good, but good wasn't great. Couldn't make it back to the gym on Friday. Now I'm feeling discouraged.

I won't use grief as an excuse. I tried to binge eat and the funny thing was, it didn't even taste good. I'm forging ahead, knowing how proud my sister was of me doing this FIT Challenge. Consequently, I'm still doing it for me because that's the only motivational key that's absolutely necessary to have success. I believe, once her services are over, my focus will return with greater clarity to succeed.