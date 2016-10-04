Resistance training is crucial for losing weight

This injury hurt Cassi's pride more than anything, so we changed a few things around and were able to keep her moving.

Cassi was able to do the low impact WaterRower to complete full body workouts and burn about 500 calories a workout.

After a couple of weeks, we got her back on her feet and back into Team Training "T-SAE" at Slaughterhouse 5. She was actually able to start some light interval running again last week.

Now that her activity level is increasing again, we have to increase caloric intake. We must "feed the activity."

I know Cassi will be happy about that last statement. If we take a look at Cassi's stats, you can see that she has averaged about 10 pounds of weight loss per month, which is just about where we want her to be.

The reason for this is that we want her to reduce her fat cells while we sculpt her body. Of the 29.5 pounds she has lost, 23.75 of those have been from fat. We accomplish this with the specific system we use, and the individual plan we create for her.

I want to point out that 23.75 pounds of fat reduced on a 5-foot-2-inch woman makes a pretty big difference that anyone can notice. Just think where she will be by the end of December.

Although there are many ways to lose weight, I believe there is just no substitute for resistance training. Lifting weights builds your foundation, and without a strong foundation, you can get sloping and sagging of your temple.

You must overload the muscles to promote change. Just like a building foundation, without proper construction, eventually crumbling and decay will result.

Let’s face the facts, lifting weights will, however, improve your posture, strengthen your bones, help to burn body fat, relieve chronic pain, improve organ health, make your mind sharper, increase self esteem, help with sex drive and improve body mechanics, to mention a few.

Yes, it takes dedication, and at times does not feel good, but hard work is rewarding.

Trevor Tieche is the owner of Slaughterhouse 5 in Sandusky and Bodi N Balance in Port Clinton. He can be reached at 419-732-1000.