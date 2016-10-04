Erie County Health Department calendar

Board of Health meeting: 6 p.m., Erie County Health Department.

Look for us at these events

Mon., Oct 10 – North Coast Senior Expo at Kalahari from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sat., Oct 22 – Sandusky City Schools Parent Summit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandusky High School.

CLINICS

Public Health Outreach Clinic Services that are provided include child, adolescent and adult vaccines; blood pressure screening; lead testing, individual health assessments, which include lipid profile, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1C and health risk assessment. (Please note: fasting 9-12 hours before testing is required for individual health assessments.) Bring photo ID; sliding fee scale. Medicaid, Medicare, other insurances and cash are accepted. To make an appointment, call 419-626-5623, ext 174.

TODAY TUESDAY, Oct. 4

• Oxford Twp. Hall, 11104 Ransom Road, Monroeville, 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5

• Margaretta Twp. Hall, 9414 Portland Road, Castalia, 9-11 a.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 7

• Bay View Village Hall, 304 Bayview Drive, Bayview, 9-11 a.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

• Huron Twp. Hall, 1820 Bogart Road, Huron, 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12

• Milan Village Adm., 11 S. Main St., Milan, 9-11 a.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

• Perkins Twp. Hall, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, 9-11 a.m.