Brunow back on her feet

“I sobbed. I was so bummed out. I cried,” she said. “And then I said, ‘All right, I am going to have an awesome upper body.’”

The injury happened during a workout at East Harbor State Park with personal trainer Trevor Tieche of Slaughterhouse 5.

Brunow and her daughter, Caitlyn, were running sprint drills in the water because it was so hot that day.

“I had never run barefoot, and Trevor thinks that I put too much stress on my left foot,” she said. “By the time, I got out, I couldn’t put any weight on it.”

Brunow, who has suffered from plantar fasciitis in the past, went to work the next day, but by that night, Tieche suspected a stress fracture and encouraged her to get it checked out.

“I wasn’t planning on this. We have to re-change my diet again,” she said. “I am going to have an awesome right leg because climbing up and down the stairs at school is really hard.”

The special education teacher got some help from fellow FIT Challenger Kim Nemeth, who had a stationary bicycle she could use for workouts.

“Everyone is so supportive,” Brunow said. “No one celebrated when FIT Challenger Brigitte Green-Churchwell hurt her back either.”

Fortunately, Brunow has managed to continue her weight loss, despite her limited workouts. She has lost nearly 30 pounds since start the six-month FIT Challenge on July 1.

“I cannot believe the progress that I have made,” she wrote in her weekly blog. “The thing is, I couldn’t have done it without the help and support that I have received over the past three months. I have finally realized that I am making a lifestyle change and I have also accepted that not everyone will understand my choices.”

Brunow received some negative feedback when she lamented about her stalled weight loss in September and noted that muscle weighs more.

A reader said, “I can't stand when people say muscle weighs more; muscle does not weigh more. A pound is a pound no matter what form it is in, muscle just takes a different form than fat in your body.”

Tieche came to her defense.

“But does a 5-gallon bucket of sand weigh the same as a five gallon bucket of popcorn?” Tieche wrote. “Of course, a pound is a pound providing a constant gravitational field. The difference is the volumetric mass density of the two substances.”

Brunow said there will always be those who try to bring her down, but she is focusing on the positive changes she has made in her life. One surprising benefit of the FIT Challenge is her daughter working out with her at Slaughterhouse.

“We push each other. There are things that she can’t do that I can do and I rub that in her face, and there are things she can do that I can’t do and she rubs that in my face.”

Cassi’s stats

Weight: 224.5 pounds (down 29.5)

Body Fat: 43.5 percent (down 4.3)

BMI: 41 (down 5.4)

Pounds of Fat Reduced: 23.75

Measurements

Neck: 15 inches (down 0.5)

Chest: 44.75 inches (down 1)

Biceps: 14.75 inches (down 1.75)

Waist: 40.5 inches (down 7)

Hips: 52 inches (down 4.5)

Thighs: 28.25 (down 3)

Calves: 17.5 inches (down 0.5)

Total inches reduced: 23.5