Brunow commits to being 'best self'

I did discover that I lost some of the momentum I had going with my strength training. It’s alright though, because I will be back to my heavy lifting in no time.

I no longer doubt myself when it comes to lifting. Trevor has taught me to look at in a way that makes sense. I at least try a heavy weight, and what’s the worst that happens if I try it and I can’t lift it? I go down a little bit and keep trying because, eventually, I will get it!

As I am writing this, it has hit me that I have been doing this for three months. I cannot believe the progress that I have made. The thing is, I couldn’t have done it without the help and support that I have received over the past three months.

I have finally realized that I am making a lifestyle change and I have also accepted that not everyone will understand my choices. Not everyone will be supportive. There will always be those who try to bring me down. There will always be those who try to make me feel bad for not eating the junk food. That’s OK!

I am no longer the person who will crumble under the pressure and allow myself to feel bad for their choices. Only I control me and my actions. My mantra this week is “Stars Can’t Shine Without Darkness”~unknown. I can’t be my best self unless I overcome the fears, unknowns haters, and the naysayers. So bring on the week so I can be my best self!