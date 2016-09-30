Nemeth finishes 5K

On Saturday, I completed the Sandusky Blue Streak Pride 5K. Most would say, "I ran a 5K Saturday, but run is a serious word. I finished in 46 minutes. Some people walk faster than that.

Prior to the run, I was asked if I had a goal. I'm sure they were referring to time. My reply was ... to finish. My main man Eric Jordan wore a 20-pound weight vest, yes that mass of muscle weighs less than me! He stayed by my side the entire time. Constant words of encouragement along the way. We crossed the finish line together.

I was immediately surrounded by other members of my NexXt Level Fit FAMILY! We congratulated each other. There were lots of sweaty hugs and, of course, pictures to post on Facebook.

The next day we were all at the gym. Not to work out but to celebrate Eric's 26th birthday. That's what families do. There were kids, dogs, balloons and cake! Everyone brought food. We talked about our aches and pains from the day before. Just hanging out with the fam at the gym ... no tires to flip! It was awesome!

The nexXt time I walk into that palce it will be business as usual. Hard work orchestrated by Eric, with occasional torture courtesy of the rest of my NexXt FAMILY Chase Burdue, Zeke Johnson and, of course, Chris Williams.