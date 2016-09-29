Tips to parent in the social media age

We chose to focus a majority of topic on social media. As professionals, we feel it has a significant impact on children and adolescents.

Some our recommendations included:

· Have your children’s login and password information to every account they have. This is not a privacy violation. Children very often develop a since of entitlement. Internet is earned privilege.

· Follow your child on all accounts — Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You should be able to see everything that goes on at any time. According to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), children under the age of 13 are often prohibited from having social media accounts.

· It is OK to tell your child no. No, they do not need a smartphone. No, they do not need Facebook or Instagram. Children are smart, they will find a way to fool the system, be one step ahead.

· How many parents check their child’s cell phone? Look at the photos, read the text messages, go through deleted voicemails or deleted text. If you do, great! I am sure your child has yelled “you don’t trust me.” It is not about trusting your child, and it is about knowing the world your child is involved in. It is not a violation of your child’s privacy. It is a method to maintain your child’s privacy, to know what photos your child is in, shared information, who is contacting your child, discussions being said. The more frequent you monitor the less awkward it will be. This also gives your child a motive to make good choices. They know what they do or say will be monitored.

A community member asked the question “What do I do if my child’s friend expresses self-harming behaviors to my child”? This is a common trend. Very often friends are made aware that a peer or friend is self-harming or is feeling suicidal. They are asked to not tell anyone, or promise that they will keep a secret. When another individual’s life is at stake, there are no promises. Encourage your child to always speak up. Be willing to listen to your child share such thoughts with you. Contact the parent, contact the school, and inform the school counselor. Any suicide attempt is a serious attempt. Any self-harming behavior should be taken seriously. I also recommend that you should have the parental contact of your child’s friends. If your child is spending time at another adult’s home, you should know the name of the parent and phone contact.

Develop a code phrase with your child. Encourage your child to use the phrase whenever he or she is in a situation that he or she wants to leave. It could be a date, sleepover, party or even football game. If your child feels uncomfortable, threatened, or unsafe at any time, encourage him or her to call. The phrase should be something not obvious, possible suggestions “I forgot my toothbrush,” “I forgot to feed the dog,” “I left my bedroom window open.” A phrase that your child does not have to offer an explanation for, but you know it means “Help.” Immediately go to your child, let them speak first, do not yell, do not lecture, hug them and let them know it was good they called.

Above all, remember you are a parent, you are not a friend. Say no, encourage responsibility, and teach respect for self and others.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 282 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.