Duncan back at bat

Well, I am now signed up for fall softball and I played my first double header on Saturday.

I was so nervous and almost talked myself out of going. I'm so glad that I didn't quit. It felt great to be back out on the field and playing with an awesome team!

I also loved the support that Jon gave me the whole time. Every time I looked at him, he was smiling at me. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season!

If I hadn't been picked for this challenge, I know I would have put off playing softball for yet another year. It's little things like playing softball that remind me to not take this challenge for granted, do my best and to always remember that I GOT THIS!!!