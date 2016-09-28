Green-Churchwell gets nutritional info from sister

My sister, Sonya, and I brought my mother to New Jersey to celebrate her 77th birthday, and to enjoy Karen and Stuart for a few weeks. While here, I have received a dynamic health education from my sister Karen. Karen, a Cornell graduate is a chemical engineer, has worked in both the food and pharmaceutical industries. She is currently employed at Rutgers University. The information she has shared with me makes sense for my life, but will undoubtedly be another phase of challenge for me to implement.

According to my sister Karen, humans are omnivores by nature. Much of the prominent health information we receive is propaganda to elevate the food and pharmaceutical industries: note these are billion dollar industries. In order for us to lose weight, we must lower our insulin. To do this, we must remove/minimize starch and sugar from our diets, and increase our fat intake. Research has shown that the loss of fat from our diets is causing dynamic health issues.

Karen has transformed her life by removing starch and added sugars in her diet. As a bread lover, I believed this would be impossible for me to achieve.

However, Karen introduced me to a quality number of foods, almond bread being one. Almond bread is made from almond flour ... delicious and starch free. I have received numerous new recipes and health tips from my big sister. I look forward to making these critical nutritional changes in my diet and sharing with you some of these amazing recipes.