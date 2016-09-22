What to say and how to help

Talking to a person who you suspect is contemplating suicide is a difficult conversation to have. Very often individuals wonder if they should say anything, or if they are exaggerating or over stepping boundaries. If you are worried, then speak up. If you have questions, ask.

It is impossible to make a person suicidal by showing that you care and expressing your worry. Yes, the individual may get angry. Yes, the individual may minimize his or her own feelings, but speaking up is showing the person that you care and that is important.

Speak up if you are worried

Start the conversation with use of “I” statements. Take ownership of your own feelings, thoughts and observations. Be yourself and express your care and concern. Your voice will express your concern. Listen, the fact that the person is engaging in a conversation is a positive sign. Let them talk. Be sympathetic, patient, and calm. Offer hope. Let the individual know that their life is important to you.

Examples:

“I have been feeling concerned about you lately.”

“I wanted to check in with you because I know things have been rough and you have not been yourself lately.”

Ask the individual questions. Do not hesitate to ask them directly if they have a plan to harm themselves.

Examples:

“How can I best support you?”

“When did you start feeling this way?”

“Can I help you find help?”

Here’s what a person can say to an individual contemplating suicide”

“You are not alone. I’m here for you.”

“This is temporary. You may not believe it now, but the way you are feeling will change.”

“I may not understand how you are feeling, but I do care, and I want to help you.”

Respond quickly in crisis

Individuals with the highest risk for committing suicide have a specific suicide plan, means to carry out the plan, time set for doing it and intention of doing it. If a suicide plan seems imminent, call 911, or take the individual to the local ER. Remove all guns, drugs (even prescription), knives, or any other possible lethal objects from the vicinity of the individual. Do not leave the individual alone. Do not hesitate to speak up to local police, physician or ER, express your concern or support your thoughts. If you have evidence, share it.

Offer help and support

· Encourage the individual to seek out professional mental health support and help. Help locate a treatment facility, or take the individual to the doctor’s appointment. Let your actions show that you care.

· Be proactive. Very often individuals contemplating suicide feel helpless. They don’t believe that help is possible. Don’t wait for your phone to ring. Drop by, visit the person unannounced, take them out of the environment, go on walks, out to eat and try to expose them to more positive things.

· Continue your support, once the immediate risk has passed. Stay in touch and continue to drop in. Your continued support is important to the individuals continued recovery.

· Communicate to the individual’s close friends and family. You don’t need to make it Facebook official, but let the family know what is going on. If you are concerned, let someone else know. Encourage additional support and communication. Remember the focus is to support the individual. They need as much love and support as they can. If individuals continue to isolate themselves that is a warning sign and should not be ignored.

I hope that this series was helpful. I hope that it encourages the discussion of suicide prevention to be more common. I hope that it helps someone, even if it is just one. That is one life that is saved. Speak up and reach out.

Rachel Velishek is a licensed professional clinical counselor with Fisher-Titus Behavioral Health, Fisher-Titus Medical Park 2, Suite C, 282 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Her office can be reached at 419-668-0311.